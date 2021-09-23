Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone: Y. Hata & Co. Smoked Ham and Asparagus Gratinee & Chocolate Souffle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Y. Hata Chef Ernesto Limcaco cooked up two French inspired dishes for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone.

Chef Ernesto used products that are exclusive to ChefZone.

In the first segment, Chef Ernesto madePrairie Creek smoked ham and asparagus gratinee with Cobblesteet MRK American cheese.

Recipe:

“Prairie Creek Smoked ham and asparagus gratinee with Cobblestreet MRK American cheese”

3 each asparagus spears, peeled

2 slices of smoked ham

2 oz milk, whole

1 oz cornstarch mixed with 1 oz of tap water

1 oz onions, diced

1 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp nutmeg

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Chef Ernesto also demystified making a souffle with a Chocolate Souffle featuring Katy’s Kitchen Chocolate Syrup.

Recipe:

“Katy`s kitchen chocolate syrup souffle”

2 each souffle ramekins

2 oz butter, melted

3 oz sugar, granulated

5 whole eggs, separated yolks and whites

2 oz cornstarch

1 oz whole milk

1 oz chocolate chips

You can find more Hawaii’s Kitchen segments and cooking ideas online.

Website: https://chefzone.com/