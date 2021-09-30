Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone: Honolulu Beerworks

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Beerworks whipped up Beermade Mac & Cheese and All Mixed Up Greens for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone.

Head Chef Jara Leanio showed Living808 how to make Beer cheese fondue which goes with their Bavarian Soft Pretzels appetizer at the brewpub and Beermade Mac & Cheese dish.

Honolulu Beerworks opened in the heart of Kaka’ako in 2014 and usually has about 15 styles of beer on tap – all made in-house. Honolulu Beerworks has lunch and dinner in its brewpub and serves fun cocktails and house-infused vodkas.

The Beermade Mac & Cheese starts with a basic Bechamel sauce (cream, milk, butter roux, spices), then has cheddar and parmesan cheeses mixed in, and then Point Panic Pale Ale to sweeten it up.

Honolulu Beerworks’ Bavarian Soft Pretzels are the most popular item. They are served with a whole grain mustard that we make with our South Shore Stout dark beer. Customers love adding a side of this beer cheese fondue as well. Outside of appetizers, the Mac & Cheese and the Pastrami Reuben are very popular.

Honolulu Beerworks opens at noon Tuesday through Sunday, Monday it’s closed. The restaurant closes at 10pm during the week, midnight on Friday and Saturday, and a bit earlier at 6pm on Sunday.

Website: https://www.honolulubeerworks.com/