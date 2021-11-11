Hawaii’s Kitchen at ChefZone: Don Quijote

Honolulu (KHON2) – Don Quijote made sushi and Pork Eggplant with Miso Sauce and shared recipes for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

We make twelve kinds of hot food items that are prepared and waiting for customers every day! We also make bento, musubi and side dishes every day.

Donki Okazuya concept combines local and Japanese with traditional Japanese cooking methods and local ingredients. There are twelve kinds of hot food items that are prepared and waiting for customers every day, along with bento, musubi and side dishes every day. They change offerings with different dishes so that customers will not get bored even if they come every day.

Pork Eggplant with Miso Sauce:

Recipe:

0.25 lb. pork butt thinly sliced (pork seasoning recipe below)

1 lb. eggplant (finger cut and soak in water after cutting)

0.25 lb. string beans (50 mm cut)

0.1 lb. red and green peppers (finger cut)

1 tbsp. each of ginger and garlic (minced)

Pork seasoning recipe (marinade) –

Pinch salt and pepper

Pinch soy sauce

Pinch sake

Pinch potato starch (karakuriko)

Pinch soy bean oil

Mix all together with pork for 5 minutes.

Sauce recipe –

1 lb. sweet miso

4.75 oz aka miso (red miso)

0.35 oz ground ginger

4.11 oz sugar

Mix all together.

Marinate the pork with pork seasoning for 5 minutes. In a pan, add a little oil and stir fry green beans for 5 seconds and eggplant until it’s soft. Pour more oil into the pan and stir fry the ginger and garlic. Add marinated pork, stir fry until meat is cooked. Add sauce mix, pre-cooked vegetables and continue to stir fry. Add 3 tbsp each of potato starch and water and mix well, drizzle with 3 tbsp of sesame oil to finish.

Don Quijote has a variety of sushi every day, from traditional nigiri sushi with fresh fish to localized sushi rolls, and sushi platters for the upcoming holiday season.

Recipe:

0.7 lb steamed rice

20 ml sushi vinegar

1 pc ahi

1 pc salmon

1 pc sushi ebi

Website: http://donquijotehawaii.com/