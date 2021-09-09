Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone: Karai Crab Seafood Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Karai Crab cooked up two seafood specials for our latest edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen at Chef Zone.

Executive Chef Harold Ballesteros showed us some of the restaurant’s secrets behind their popular Cioppino, a hearty San Francisco style fisherman’s stew and Snow Crab Combo.

Karai Crab is a local-style seafood boil restaurant that has a fun and spicy menu that uses locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Their seafood combos can be customized with one of 8 house-made sauces, and spice levels ranging from mild, all the way up to ghost pepper!

General Manager Jon Shimotsukasa showed the best way to crack crab to get the most crabmeat.

Karai Crab is located at 1314 S. King Street next to Easy Music Center.

Website: www.karaicrab.com