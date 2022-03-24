Hawaii Agricultural Foundation (HAF) is hosting the second Food-A-Go-Go Week from March 23 – April 6. Food-A-Go-Go Week will join a year-long public awareness campaign called Localicious® Hawai‘i that highlights restaurants and businesses that use locally sourced ingredients or products in their offerings.

And 53 By the Sea is taking part in Food-A-Go-Go Week. We asked restaurant manager Kalen Yasutake about the restaurants participation.

“We joined Food-A-Go-Go Week to support Hawaii’s Agricultural and Fishing Industries. Proceeds of this campaign will benefit HAF’s K-12 ag education programs, which have served over 18,000 students since 2014.”

Chef Mark Cadiente explained what’s new at 53 By The Sea

“We just started a entirely new dinner menu starting March 1st. Featuring Chef Mark’s new American Cuisine. One of Chef Mark’s favorite dishes to make is the crab agnolotti.”

53 By the Sea is offering a Tomato Brioche for $15 and an Ahi Poke dish for $20 during Food-A-Go-Go week. They’ll also offer a pair of adult beverages that support local ingredients.

“We have 2 here, both featuring Kohana Agricole Rum. First is our sparkling Koha-Lada, our play on a pina colada finished with some sparkling wine. And the second is our Crystal Blue, one of our most popular cocktails here.”

Go to Foodagogo.org where you can find a list of participating businesses and restaurants to see what Food-A-Go-Go Week specials and promotions are being offered. Also visit 53 By the Sea at 53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813 or online at 53bythesea.com