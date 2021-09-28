Hawaii’s First Family of Music Opens Doors to Public With New Music School

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musical family, Kapena is bringing the lessons to aspiring musicians with the Kapena School of Music.

Located in the Windward Mall, the Kapena School of Music is dedicated to teaching the next generation of musicians the skills they need to strive in the music industry.

“The idea came to us while we were performing a show a couple years ago. We noticed how much people have a deep love and will to learn music, so after a couple years of planning and organizing we are officially excited to have opened the Kapena School of Music,” says Kalena Ku, singer and vocal coach at the Kapena School of Music.

As vocal coach at the Kapena School of Music, Ku feels seeing the excitement and accomplishment in her students is the most rewarding part about being a teacher.

Ku says, “I love seeing the faces of my students when they understand and realize that they got the understanding of the lesson. Seeing their motivation to learn, motivates me to do a great job as a teacher for these kids, and that’s basically our mission at the Kapena School of Music, is to get the next generation excited about the arts.”

Those looking to sign up for the Kapena School of Music can do so via the school’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.KapenaSchoolofMusic.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@KapenaSchoolOfMusic