Hawaii’s Finest Returns to In-Person Concerts Post Quarantine

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s Finest is bringing the entertainment with the help of local musicians, as they prepare for their annual music festival happening at Bishop Museum.

Hawaii’s Finest is partnering up with some of Hawaii’s most-popular musicians for a music festival that has been popular for more than a decade.

“This years’ festival is the culmination of several of our annual festivals being put together and the celebration of supporting live local music the past 12 years,” says Hulalani Obrero-Zablan of Hawaiis Finest.

As the year comes to an end, Obrero-Zablan says, Hawaii’s Finest is excited to bring back their music festival this year, as it will host some of Hawaii’s biggest performing acts.

Obreo-Zablan says, “The festival is on December 17th and 18th at the Bishop Museum. We will have Fiji, Maoli, Ekolu, Norm, Pati, Koa’uka and many more.”

Although the festival has been popular for the past 12 years, Obrero-Zablan says, this year will have a few alterations, as Hawaii’s Finest will comply with Honolulu’s updated health guidelines.

“We are following the city and county guidelines with all attendees being vaccinated, enforcing the mask mandate and social distancing,” says Obereo-Zablan.

Even with the added safety precautions, Obrero-Zablan feels a lot of fans will follow the new guidelines, as she thinks people are excited to return to in-person concerts.

Obreo-Zablan says, “I feel after a 18 month break of doing these festivals everything is going to feel exciting and new. We’ll have amazing food vendors, a huge merchandise booth and the most amazing music from the islands. We will even have Coors Light and Vizzy drinks, as they will be on special all night, we love to support the family that supports Local Music.”

To purchase tickets, concert goers are encouraged to visit the official website of Hawaii’s Finest.

HAWAII’S FINEST:

www.hifinest.com

Social Media Handles:

@hawaiisfinestclothing