Hawaii’s Finest Clothing is closing it’s Ward store location and today marked the grand opening for the newest Ala Moana Center location. In honor of this huge achievement for the company they are dropping brand new t-shirt designs and making available part 2 of the Laua’e Collection that was previously only available at the Merry Monarch in Hilo until now. Visit the new location on the ground floor of Ala Moana Center or at the newly renovated Ka Makana Alii store in Kapolei.

And to celebrate, join Kapena, B.E.T, PeniDean and High Watah tonight at The Republik night club. Doors open at 9 and the party will go until 2am. Anyone wearing Hawaii’s Finest Clothing will gain free admission. For more information and store hours, visit hifinest.com