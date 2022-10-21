Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW LAVA FLOW TRIBAL COLLECTION DROP (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 10/21/22):

Use Code: Friday10

Hawaii’s Finest Presents Celebrates 6th Anniversary Concert:

Join Hawaii’s Finest on Saturday, Oct 22 for the 6th Anniversary of Kamakana Ali’i. Enjoy music by The Vitals, Mahkess, High Watah and Dustin Park.

Date: Saturday, October 22

Location: Kamakana Ali’i

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Mahalloween:

Free Cover with a Costume at The Republik! The largest Halloween Party in the 808!

Winners of the costume contest can win up to $2,000 in cash and prizes. Entertainment by Peni Dean, Kapena, BET and DJ DeeWizzard

Date: Saturday, October 31

Location: The Republik



www.hifinest.com