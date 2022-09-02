Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF PERFORMANCE LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT):

Use Code: CheeHoo10

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: West Oahu Music Festival

Join us for the First Ever West Oahu Music Fest at the Kapolei Golf Course. Tickets are only $30 via HIFinest.com or the Hawaii’s Finest app. Tickets will be $20 in store.-Date: September 9Location: Kapolei Golf Course

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com

@HawaiisFinestClothing (Social Media)