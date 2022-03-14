Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

“We started our brand by selling shirts out of our car trunks. With hard work and the support of family and friends we have grown into something we never imagined,” says Paulele Alcon, Founder of Hawaii’s Finest Clothing.

In addition to apparel, Hawaii’s Finest works with local musicians to bring the best in entertainment.

“Working with Hawaii’s Finest has been an absolute blessing. Paulele and the team opened up so many doors for us to take our career to the next level. They are so professional and easy to work with,” says Kelly Boy Delima, Lead Singer of Kapena.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF LAUA’E CLOTHING COLLECTION (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT):

Use Code: Living808

50% OFF HAWAII’S FINEST CONCERTS:

Use Code: Living808

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com

