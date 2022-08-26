Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF AUKAKE TSHIRT LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT):

Use Code: Fiji10

Hawaii‘s Finest Presents: Ohana Music Festival

Get your tickets before they sell out! Living808 viewers can “Use Code: Ohana10” online or mention Code at Blaisdell Box Office for $10 off any Ticket.

–

Date: August 26 and 27

Location: Waikiki Shell

Hawaii‘s Finest Presents: West Oahu Music Festival

Join us for the First Ever West Oahu Music Fest at the Kapolei Golf Course. Tickets Only $25 HIFinest.com or HI Finest Stores.

–

Date: September 9

Location: Kapolei Golf Course

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com

@HawaiisFinestClothing (Social Media)