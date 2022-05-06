Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring an exclusive deal to viewers looking to shop their new bag and drinkware collection.

With the closing of their Ward location, Hawaii’s Finest Clothing is celebrating their one week anniversary of their new store at Ala Moana Shopping Center with two new collections.

“Just in time for Mothers Day, we have a new bag collection line, customers can choose from a wallet, a purse and a mini duffle bag. We also have a line of drinkware in rose gold. We offer a hydro flask, a can holder and a mini tumbler cup,” says Sharvis Ortgea, Head of Media at Hawaii’s Finest.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of the two new collections by using a special promo code valid until midnight.

10% OFF BAG AND DRINKWARE COLLECTION (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT):

Use Code: Mama10

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com