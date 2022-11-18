Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FRIDAY COLLECTION DROP (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 11/18/22):

Use Code: Aloha10

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Black Friday Bash

Head over to the Republik to dance and sing along to some of Hawaii’s most entertaining musicians. Kapena, High Wattah, Miah Music and Kealamauloa will take the stage to kick off the weekend festivities.

Date: Friday, November 25

Location: The Republik

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: 13th Anniversary Bash

Head over to both Kapolei and the Hawaii Convention Center on December 9th and 16th to sing and dance along to some of Hawaii’s most entertaining musicians.

Date: Friday, December 9th

Location: Kapolei

Date: Friday, December 16th

Location: Hawaii Convention Center

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Hawaii’s Finest Talent Contest

Hawaii’s Finest is looking for singers, duets and bands to be the next big Hawaii star. Winner will get:

Performance at Hi Finest 13-Year Anniversary Concert (If winner is from a neighbor island, Contest Sponsor will provide flights/hotel)

Record a song in the Bu Print recording studio

Song will be played on the radio

Have an on-air interview with PMG Participating Station morning show(s)

Hawaii’s Finest gear co-branded with performer’s original artwork

Southwest Airlines® flight vouchers to use at winners’ discretion

$500 cash

and MORE

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com