Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/30/22):

Use Code: AlohaFriday10

Hawaii‘s Finest Presents “Beach Club” at The Surfjack Hotel:

Join Hawaii’s Finest on Sunday, Oct 16 for Hawaii’s Finest Beach Club at Surfjack Hotel Waikikiyou don’t want to miss this!

–

Date: Sunday, October 16

Location: The Surfjack Hotel

High Watah Films New Music Video:

Want to enjoy a private concert from High Watah and be in their “Small Town Music” Music Video? Head over to their IG @HighWatah and enter their contest now.

–

Date: Saturday, October 1

Location: Hawaii’s Finest Kamakana Ali’i

WEBSITE:

www.hifinest.com