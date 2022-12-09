Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers.

For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.

Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.

10% OFF NEW ALOHA FRIDAY COLLECTION DROP (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 12/09/22):

Use Code: Kalikimaka10

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Ekolu

Head over to Blue Note Hawaii to party alongside Ekolu. Fans of the local band can enjoy great entertainment and drinks in the heart of Waikiki.

Date: Friday, December 9th

Location: Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: 13th Anniversary Bash

Head over to both Kapolei and the Hawaii Convention Center on December 9th and 16th to sing and dance along to some of Hawaii’s most entertaining musicians.

Date: Friday, December 16th

Location: Hawaii Convention Center

WEBSITE:

hifinest.com