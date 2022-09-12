Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Police Department is getting involved with the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign, a nationwide initiative to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.

The Honolulu Police Department is participating in the 2022 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign after a number of impaired driving incidents on the island of Oahu.

“We are working together with the Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) and the U.S. DOT to take drunk drivers off the roads, so that we can protect the lives of residents in our communities,” says Tom Billins, Acting Lieutenant, Honolulu Police Department.

According to Billins, the Honolulu Police department has seen effects of driving with a high dosage of blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08.

Billins says, “Muscle coordination becomes poor (e.g., balance, speech, vision, reaction time, and hearing), harder to detect danger; judgment, self-control, reasoning, and memory are impaired. When it comes to driving, drunk drivers have a issue with concentration, short-term memory loss, speed control, reduced information processing capability (e.g., signal detection, visual search), impaired perception.”

Billins feels those who plan to go out to celebrate or party, are encouraged to plan a safe way home before they start consuming intoxicants.

To learn more about Hawaii’s DOT efforts in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign, you can do so via their official website.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation:

website:https://hidot.hawaii.gov

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign:

website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over