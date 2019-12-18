Hawaiian Humane Society: Pet Safety Tips

Although fireworks are not permitted before New Year’s Eve in Hawaii, the celebrations often begin early and the unexpected explosions can be very frightening for pets and people alike. The Hawaiian Humane Society has a few tips to keep pets safe in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.
- Keep your companion animal in a safe place indoors. Do not leave your pet outside and unattended.
- Ensure that your pets have identification.
- If you know that your pet can get anxious because of loud noises like thunder, consult with your veterinarian, especially before New Year’s Eve, for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety he will experience during fireworks displays. Do not give your pet tranquilizers without consulting a veterinarian.
- Don’t take your pet to fireworks displays. The noise and vibration can instill fear, panic and increase your pet’s stress. Most animals don’t enjoy the holiday’s noisy spectacles.
It’s also important to have proper identification. Stray animals come through the Hawaiian Humane Society’s doors every day without microchips, identification tags, or dog licenses, or some had ID, but their collars had fallen off. Current law requires that all dogs wear a valid license as proof of ownership. Microchipping is one easy way to be reunited with your pets should they get lost. If your pet already has a microchip, remember to update your information with the Hawaiian Humane Society. The Society maintains Oahu’s pet microchip database. Call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 356-2228 immediately if your pet is lost and file a lost report. You may also fill out a report online at http://HawaiianHumane.org.