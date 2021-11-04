Hawaiian Humane Society Holiday Adoption Specials

There are many available animals for adoption and new animals become available every day at the Hawaiian Humane Society. All you have to do is sign into the virtual waitlist via the QR code on the front gate and an adoptions representative will be right out to assist you! An appointment is no longer needed to visit, but there is still that option if that’s what you prefer. HHS always has a variety of animals available for adoption, including rabbits, guinea pigs, cats, dogs and more. The compassionate team will help walk you through all personality traits, restrictions, and medical records about the animals you are interested in.

Thomas Hanns Jr. the Communications Coordinator spoke to us about the specials coming up.

“We have many pop-up adoption events that are announced via our social media pages like Instagram and Facebook. Recently we had an adoption special where all fees were waived for small animals. Be sure to follow us @HawaiianHumane to stay in the loop on all adoption specials coming up during the holidays. The best way to know if you are ready for adoption is to talk to on of our adoption representative about the cost of adoption and the care needed to keep a pet happy and healthy. But if you’d like to test the waters, you can also try fostering first! Becoming a foster volunteer is easy–go to HawaiianHumane.org and under the volunteer tab, read about all the qualifications to become a foster volunteer. Through the Foster Volunteer program, you can help a pet in need get ready for adoption. Hawaiian Humane will train and supply you with all that you need to take care of your temporary foster. Foster volunteering is a great way to show your support while not making a long-term commitment to an animal, and seeing if you’re truly ready to adopt!”

Visit online at HawaiianHumane.org or on social networks at

Instagram: @HawaiianHumane

Facebook: /HawaiianHumaneSociety