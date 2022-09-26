Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Electric’s role is making sure the power and infrastructure exists within the Hawaii service area to support the transition of electric transportation.

Hawaii is involved in this years’ National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide opportunity to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles and more.

“As with any new technology, people often have questions before they make the switch to driving electric, so National Drive Electric Week gives people the chance to interact with electric vehicles and ask EV drivers any questions theymay have,” says Aki Marceau, Director of Electrification of Transportation at Hawaiian Electric.

As an electric utility, one of Hawaiian Electric’s responsibilities is to make sure that the power and infrastructure are in place to support this transition.

Marceau says, “We’re seeking regulatory approval to significantly expand public charging across the five islands we serve. We already own and operate about 30 DC fast chargers as part of a pilot program. Our proposal before the Public Utilities Commission would deliver another 150 single-port fast chargers and 150 dual-port Level 2 chargers across 75 sites through 2030. We estimate the proposed expansion would serve around 30 percent of the total fast charging need in 2030. Our aim is to catalyze third-party market participation while also serving as a critical backbone for reliable charging for our community.”

Hawaiian Electric has received regulatory approval for two “make-ready” pilot programs aimed at helping customers with the upfront costs and planning for the installation of charging equipment.

“The Charge Up eBus Pilot launched earlier this year has a goal of supporting up to 20 electric bus charging ports at up to 10 qualifying customer sites over a three-year period on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. A second make-ready program known as Charge Up Commercial is aimed at properties such as shopping centers, office buildings, fleet facilities, condos and apartment buildings also on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. We hope to begin accepting applications for Charge Up Commercial soon,” says Marceau.

Those looking to find a list of events taking place in Hawaii can do so, by logging online to driveelectricweek.org. Drivers wanting to learn more about Hawaiian Electrics initiative to go electric can do so by logging onto their official website.

Hawaiian Electric:

Website: https://www.hawaiianelectric.com/products-and-services/electric-vehicles

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: @HwnElectric

FB: @Hawaiian Electric

LinkedIn: @Hawaiian Electric

Instagram: @hawaiianelectric