Hawaiian Chip Company Gets Awarded “Best Made to Order” Chips

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Magazine has just recognized Hawaiian Chip Company with the “Best Made to Order Chips” award.

Best known for their sweet potato and taro chips, the Hawaiian Chip Company has been satisfying Hawaii’s need for snacks for over 20 years.

“I got my inspiration from Emeril Lagasse’s cooking show, and decided I wanted to open a chip company in Hawaii. We have been using the best cooking method and perfect balance of spices, which has made our sweet potato and taro chips a favorite snack by locals,” says Jimmy Chan, owner of Hawaiian Chip Company.

With the local food market in demand for healthier snacks, Chan and his team created the perfect formula to provide Hawaii residents with the most natural way to cook its chips.

Chan says, “We use canola oil, which is trans-fat free. In addition, our cooking process allows us to minimize the amount of sodium without sacrificing flavor and it allows us to keep our chips preservative-free.”

With being favored by many for more than 20 years, Honolulu Magazine has announced the Hawaiian Chip Company with the “Best Made to Order Chips,” a recognition Chan feels honored to accept.

“We created these ‘to go’ chip bags and boxes for those that have busy schedules and need a quick bite to eat to help get them through their day. The best way to eat our chips is right from the oven, and that’s what these made to order bags include, directly fresh chips,” says Chan.

The Hawaiian Chip Company is open Monday through Saturday on Republican Street in Honolulu.

WEBSITE:

www.HawaiianChipCompany.com