Hawaiian Candy Business Becomes an Internet Sensation Thanks to Local Celebrities

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local candy business, Ono Kine Treats is bringing the sweet flavor of Hawaii all over the world thanks to social media and local celebrities.

What started off as a fun side business during the start of the stay-at-home order back in March of 2019, has turned into a full-time gig for local candy business owner, Bettina Perez.

“We started off making candy for our family, just so happen they ended up spreading the word to their friends, and the next thing you know we were working on a website because of all the people that were inquiring about our candy,” says Bettina Perez, owner of Ono Kine Treats. “Right now we are getting hundreds of orders. We literally send it to people all over the world.”

From li-hing mui sour belts to gushers and gummy bears, it’s no secret as to why Ono Kine Treats has become an overnight sensation in Hawaii, leading the local candy business with an island favorite.

Perez says, “We offer so many snacks that people can choose from. One of our popular items has become a local favorite, which is our li-hing mui and lemon peel candies. It comes in either a dry form, or a wet form. Our “wet form” is basically the peels drenched in our secret sauce.”

Ono Kine Treats has gotten so much attention over the past few months that it has caught the eyes of local celebrities like Kalani Pe’a, Ana Vee and Kolohe Kai, just to name a few.

“It’s crazy how much love we got from all of our supporters. We even have people from Saudi Arabia ordering for their families,” says Perez.

Ono Kine Treats is available to order online Monday thru Friday.

WEBSITE:

www.OnoKineTreats.com