Hawaiian Airlines is hiring across the state and we asked Heather Ryland, the senior director of talent acquisitions, what positions are available.

“600 positions companywide, with 200 openings for aircraft mechanics, guest services, ramp and cargo agents at its airport spaces in Honolulu, Kahului, Maui, Līhu‘e, Kaua‘i and Kona, Island of Hawai‘i. Hawaiian is also seeking Honolulu-based pilots, flight attendants and corporate team members.”

This is a good time to work for Hawaiian Airlines as summer travels start to ramp up.

“We are preparing for int’l market restarts in Japan, Korea, and New Zealand and welcoming a new B787 fleet. Plus health and wellness benefits and the flight and employee travel program with benefits that include family and friends.”

For more information visit them online at hawaiianairlines.com/careers