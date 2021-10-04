Hawaiian Airlines Hiring on Kauai

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines is among employers who are looking to hire. As part of “Working for Kauai” week on Living808, we found out about Kauai-based openings.

Hawaiian Airlines’ Managing Director for Neighbor Islands Lance Higa says “On any given day, we are hiring for well over 100 positions throughout the company and right now, a big focus for us is on bringing to our Ohana some 20-plus employees to support our operations in Lihue.”

Two open positions are for guest services and ramp agents. Ramp agents will support ground operations of other airlines that serve Kauai while guest services will work at ticket counters for check-in and during boarding and deplaning at the gate.

Higa says the airline is looking at a five-days-a-week schedule, all evening shifts of about 3-4 hours. In addition to enjoying the flexibility of part-time positions, employees will enjoy benefits including medical coverage and travel privileges.

Hawaiian is actively recruiting and looking to hire as soon as possible. You can apply online.

Website: HawaiianAirlines.com/careers