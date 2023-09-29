Aloha Festivals will officially conclude this weekend, with a colorful procession of Hawaiian culture through Waikīkī at the 75th Annual Floral Parade. You can watch intricate floats decorated with a rainbow of fresh flowers and men and women on horseback showcasing the traditional art of pāʻū riding. Participants from marching bands to hālau hula to civic leaders display the unique aloha spirit that unites Hawai‘i’s community. Hawaiian Airlines has been a long time partner of the event, and we learned all about their involvement with Debbie Nakanelua-Richards​, Director of Community & Cultural Relations at Hawaiian Airlines.

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade goes from Ala Moana Beach Park, down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park. You will see an incredible display from Hawaiian Airlines, and Debbie talked about the tremendous effort that goes into the event!

We will also be broadcasting the parade live on KHON2 starting at 9am!