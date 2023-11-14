Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines and Noho Home recently debuts the Leihōkū Collection, a new travel and home retail collection that can be found in-flight, in Noho Home retail stores and online.

For two years, Noho Home has been working with Hawaiian Airlines to design new in-flight amenities and soft goods inspired by its new Leihōkū Suites while being centered around navigation.

“We wanted to bring a sense of place and comfort to kamaʻāina and visitors alike as they embark on their journey – an approach that pairs perfectly with Hawaiian’s service philosophy, Mea Hoʻokipa (I am host). We came up with three motifs – Kilo Hōkū, Lele and ʻŌlali – which highlight the narrative of travel and flight through the patterns, colors, designs, and textures unique to Hawaiʻi’s biodiversity and habitat. We then took those designs and extended them to a home and travel retail collection,” Jalene Kanani-Bell, CEO and Owner of Noho Home.

The full collection is available through the Noho Home website and right here at our pop-up shop at Ala Moana Shopping Center in Honolulu. A limited collection is available for purchase on domestic flights as well as Sydney and Auckland flights from the Hawaiian Airlines Pau Hana Cart.

Hawaiian Airlines’ Leihōkū Collection:

Website: https://nohohomehawaii.com/pages/leihoku

Social Media Handles: @HawaiianAirlines, @NohoHome