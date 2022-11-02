The largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii, Prince Lot Hula Festival is premiering tomorrow on KHON2. Debbie Nakanelua-Richards,​ Director of Community & Cultural Relations​​ for Hawaiian Airlines, joined Living808 to talk about Hawaiian Airline’s involvement in the event.

The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel. The Moanalua Gardens Foundation will host the virtual hula festival at the Queen Emma Summer Palace featuring 12 hālau.

The 2022 Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on the following times:

Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. on KHON2 with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel

Sunday, November 6 from 8 to 10 p.m. on KHII

Saturday, November 12 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2

Sunday, November 13 from 5 to 7 pm on CW

www.hawaiianairlines.com

moanaluagardensfoundation.org