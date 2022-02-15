Kupu Hawaii provides hands-on training in conservation, sustainability, and environmental education for young adults, with the goal of fostering our next generation of environmental and cultural stewards.

Applications are currently open for the Hawai‘i Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program, which runs for seven weeks from June 7 – July 22, 2022 with experiences available on Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi Island.

Selected, participants are partnered within a team of 5-7 other like-minded individuals and each week they will get to explore and serve within a different partner site, which holds new adventures, challenges, teachings and opportunities for personal growth. Participants will get to learn about a variety of ecosystems, natural resource management techniques, and cultural practices unique to Hawai‘i.

The ideal applicant is someone with a positive attitude, curious about nature, interested in learning, and a desire to strengthen their community through service. However, there are two ways to participate, either as a Team Member or Team Leader:

Team members are typically between the ages of 17 – 22 and don’t necessarily need any prior environmental experience. The ideal applicant is someone with a positive attitude, curious about nature, interested in learning, and a desire to strengthen their community through service.

Team Leaders don’t mind extra responsibility. They are the backbone for the team, responsible for assisting, coordinating and inspiring the members each day. Ideally, the leaders are 21 years and older, have experience in leading groups and have knowledge pertaining to unique Hawaiʻi native plants, and customs. They play an integral role in the success of the program and forming the experience the members have.

In addition to First Aid & CPR certification, members receive a $500 monetary stipend, and $1,374 AmeriCorps Education Award (similar to a scholarship), gain valuable experiential environmental education, build close relationships with their peers, and life skills relevant to any career. Application deadline is February 25, 2022!

Apply online: www.kupuhawaii.org/hycc-summer

Deadline is February 25, 2022.

For questions, email hyccs@kupuhawaii.org or call 808.735.1221 x2001.