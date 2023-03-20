The Rainbow Wahine Basketball team is back home after its National Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament first round loss to 3rd seed Louisiana State University. But the team has everyone proud of its accomplishments this season after capturing it’s second straight Big West Conference Tournament championship.

Head Coach Laura Beeman and graduate player Kallin Spiller, one of the best rebounders in the conference, joined John Veneri on set to talk about their 2nd victory and more.

“I don’t know if it’s hit me quite yet. The way in which we won the tournament championship was magical.” says Coach Beeman.

Regardless of the NCAA outcome the Rainbow Wahine Basketball team showed resilience and gained experience that they can use next season.

Kallin Spiller, Graduate student and Rainbow Wahine Forward shares her appreciation to the team and what’s next for her career.

“What’s next is I’ll be pursuing professional ball. Coach Bee and I will be having some conversations and I’m going to see how far basketball can take me. I’m really excited to do.” says Spiller.

To celebrate this season the Rainbow Wahine Basketball team will host their annual banquet on Friday, April 7th at the Japanese Cultural Center.

For more information about the team and how you can join them to celebrate, visit https://hawaiiathletics.com/sports/womens-basketball