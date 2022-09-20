Honolulu (KHON2) – The Aloha Festivals throughout the islands honoring Hawaii’s culture – creating unique events that perpetuate Hawaiian traditions.

The annual Aloha Festivals celebrate Hawaii’s environment, support local businesses, and create spaces for kama‘āina and malihini to learn and share their love for Hawaiʻi.

“The goal of the festivals is to move us closer to a model of regenerative tourism that the community has been calling for, articulated in our Destination Management Action Plans, that we at the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority work toward every day,” says Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA).

For over seven decades, the Aloha Festival has been a touchstone in Hawaii’s communities.

Gionson says, “In the 80s, my dad built floats for the parade that carried the legends of Hawaiian music and hula. In the 90s, I was a part of the first ever Hawaiian language spelling bee at the old Ward Warehouse. Still today, from the opening ceremony to the Ho‘olaule‘a in Waikīkī, and the floral parade showcasing the traditional art of pā‘ū riding, Aloha Festivals’ various events bring the community together, underscoring the importance and interconnectivity of our people and natural environment in sustaining Hawai‘i for future generations to come. Not only do the events showcase Hawaiian culture and Hawai‘i’s multi-ethnic traditions, but they also support locally-owned businesses and artisans – creating meaningful economic development.”

According to Gionson, the Aloha Festivals protect and perpetuate Hawaiian culture, which are key elements to gain the support of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“It’s part of living out our guiding principle, Mālama Ku‘u Home, caring for our beloved home. HTA’s reinvestment of tourism dollars back into our communities is important in supporting our people and place,” says Gionson.

To learn more about the Hawaii Tourism Authority and its support of the community.

Hawaii Tourism Authority:

Website: www.hawaiitourismauthority.org

Social Media Handles: @HawaiiHTA