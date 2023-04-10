Living808 had the pleasure of hosting the Honolulu Jazz Quartet who are all set to perform at Hawaii Theatre along with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. John Kolivas, founder and bassist, along with Tim Tsukiyama, the sax player, joined Kelly with all the details for their upcoming show.

The first set of their show will feature legendary clack key master Keola Beamer along with his wife Moanalani Beamer who will be dancing hula. During the second set they will be featuring jazzy arrangements of classic 60s and 70s tunes including the Beatles and Glen Campbell.

The Honolulu Jazz Quartet will be featured as part of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s HAPA program on Saturday, April 15th, 7:30pm at the Hawaii Theatre. To purchase tickets to this weekend’s show visit hawaiitheatre.com.

Members of Honolulu Jazz Quartet:

John Kolivas – Founder and Bassist

Tim Tsukiyama – Saxophonist

Dan Del Negro – Keyboardist

Noel Okimoto – Drummer