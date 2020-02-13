Hawaii Theatre Officials Excited At What’s To Come

After having a very successful Rick Springfield concert, the future is looking bright for Hawaii Theatre. Greg Dunn, president and CEO of Hawaii Theatre joined John Veneri on set to talk about the upcoming events.

“We have a busy Valentine’s Day weekend – Friday begins with the premiere episode of the Marvel Hero project: Roving Robbie and right after that we will be showing ‘My Bloody Valentine’ In addition we will be having a ‘Sip and Paint’ party at the Gallery

Then we have Iolani students performing ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ February 27-29th. And in March we are excited to announce we have Joan Osbourne and Cracker performing on March 21st!”

For more information visit www.hawaiitheatre.com

Social Media Handles: @hawaiitheatre #hawaiitheatre