The finale of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s films in Concert Series is coming up this week! Dave Moss, President & CEO of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra, joined Living808 with the details on the event, Disney the Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert Live to Film.

Dave shared more on what to expect, “A film in concert is a screening of a full film with our musicians playing the score to the movie live. Many folks have joined us for screenings of Harry Potter or Star Wars. And these special performances are made possible by the generous support of our friends over at Lexus Hawaii. It is a film that many of us grew up with screened with our Hawaii Symphony Orchestra playing the score. You’ll see the timeless film projected, hear all the sound effects and dialogue, but when it’s time for the musical score, that is where the real magic happens because our musicians play the music live.”

The concert will be held at The Hawaii Theatre on December 16th at 7:30PM, December 17th 7:30PM and December 18th 4:00PM.

Tickets are available at myhso.org or by calling 808-380-7720