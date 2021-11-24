Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Hosts Concerts at Blaisdell Concert Hall Thanksgiving Weekend

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra prepares for two concerts at Blaisdell Concert Hall this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra (HSO) returns to in-person performances for fans this Holiday weekend, after a year of virtual concerts.

“The HSO launched our 21/22 Season indoors on November 6 and 7 at the Hawaii Theatre Center to a fully vaccinated and masked, capacity audience. It was an absolute chicken skin moment to return to live performances and welcome our first audience members indoors in over 20 months,” says Dave Moss, Executive Director at Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

Moss and his team are excited to kick off their return to live performances with the start of their world tour, a performance Moss believes the audience will enjoy.

Moss says, “The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour, presented by AWR Music Productions, is an electrifying new concert based entirely on the groundbreaking game from SQUARE ENIX. Experience all-new symphonic arrangements based on composer Nobuo Uematsu’s beloved FINAL FANTASY VII music, and the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE theme song “Hollow.” This brand-new music is performed by an orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians, led by GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor Arnie Roth, with stunning, high-definition video scenes from the new game created exclusively for this concert by SQUARE ENIX.”

In addition to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour, Moss and the team at HSO are excited for their Holiday performances in December.

“December 15 through 19 the Symphony will be doing a series of Ohana Holiday performances with the Nutcracker and other Holiday favorites at the Blaisdell, SALT at Kakaako, and at the new Moanalua Performing Arts Center,” says Moss.

To purchase tickets to the concerts hosted by the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, audience members are encouraged to log onto their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.myhso.org