Hawaii State Ballet is gearing up for a special year as it marks its 40th anniversary and prepares for the 35th annual production of The Nutcracker. The highly anticipated show is scheduled for December 16th and 17th at Kaimuki High School, showcasing the talents of 150 dancers, aged 3 to 18, along with guest artists from the community. Carrie Siko, Director of Hawaii State Ballet, joined Living808 to talk about the big holiday production!

Carrie was joined by Nutcracker cast members Olive Santos, Alexandra Langley, and Rachel Jones, who showed off their beautiful costumes. Santos will take on the lead role of Clara, while Langley will portray Clara’s mother, and Jones will play the Snow Queen.

This year’s production features three new ballgowns in the party scene, adorned with over 2,000 hand-placed rhinestones. The snowflakes will don new costumes, and the show promises the return of falling snow for the snow scene, creating a magical winter ambiance.

Carrie shared that the studio is committed to offering affordable ticket prices, ranging from $24 to $38, with discounts available for children, seniors, military personnel, and groups of 10 or more.

For those interested in attending the festive ballet, tickets can be purchased at HawaiiStateBallet.com.