Hawaii State Art Museum Features Hamilton Kobayashi Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Art Museum invites everyone to enjoy a new exhibit by artist Hamilton Kobayashi, which will be on display at Artisan Cafe from October 4-January 28.

The local artist majored in fine art at UH, studying under Ben Norris.

“He operated a framing shop in Kaimuki for 30 years to support his family,” shares Tiffany Torre, Hamilton Kobayashi artist representative & curator of The Majesty of Hawaii. “His good friend, Satoru Abe convinced him to start painting again, and it’s as if all of his passion for painting had been building inside of him for 3 decades.”

His paintings look like photos.

“He immersed himself into his paintings as if he is there in person, up close,” adds Torre. “He is often compared to some of the great landscape artists of Hawaii’s past, like (David Howard) Hitchcock , (Jules )Tavernier and (Lloyd) Sexton.”

Kobayashi paints daily while being the soul caregiver to his 95 year old mother.

To see the exhibit, admission is free with the opening of the collection happening for First Friday.

Friends of HiSAM is sponsoring this show to support HiSAM, the people’s museum, and local artists.

The Artizen Cafe Gallery space allows folks to enjoy and shop for fine art while dining.

HiSAM is open 10-4 pm daily except Sundays.

Closest parking is on Alakea St. across Capitol, between S Beretania and S Hotel Street.

Website: https://hisam.hawaii.gov/