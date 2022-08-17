Hawaii Stars is presenting After the Point, a benefit for the Great Aloha Run. Since Covid hit, the last two years have been extremely hard on businesses and especially Charities. And revenue has been down since the GAR had to go virtual for the last two years.

We spoke with co-founder Carole Kai about the event.

“So After the Point is a play on The Point After, the wonderful night club from the 70’s & 80’s at the Hawaiian Regent. So our event is created so everyone can have a night filled with music, dancing to celebrate and raise much needed funds for our Charity.”

Robin Kimura is the Co-Founder of Greenwood and is happy to participate.

“ This AWESOME event happens Saturday August 20 at the Hawaii Convention Center featuring two signature bands from the Point After. Yours truly Greenwood starts off the evening at 7:00 as we celebrate our 50th year anniversary! We’re very excited as the lead off band as it’s been over two years since we last performed at a major event, the last being the 70s’ Nightclub Reunion that Greenwood hosted for 14 years. We end our set at 8;30 followed by the Hawaii Stars Showcase featuring past champions then at 9:00 PM, AURA takes the stage for a mind blowing 2 hours set! You may remember AURA also by their former name the Nomads! Both bands played at the Point and shared the stage with Aura being the full time house band and Greenwood being the off night band for many years. It’s be an EPIC reunion for both bands as both bands features a live horn section playing all your favorite hits from the 70’s!”

Go to HawaiiStars.com and click on the Buy Tickets button for $50 tickets. The price is $60 at the door so it’s encouraged to buy online. “The ballroom has been expanded so we have lots of room to mingle and of course dance mimicking the Point’s double dance floors! Food and drinks will be available throughout the night!”