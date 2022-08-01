Hawaii Stars will soon be presenting After the Point a benefit for the Great Aloha Run. Carole Kai, Co-Founder Great Aloha Run and Kristie Ching, Lead Singer of Aura, joined us with all of the details.

The event is on Saturday, August 20th at the Hawaii Convention Center. Its starts at 7:00pm with the group Greenwood! Greenwood is a legendary band from the 70’s and has a long history at the Point After. They’ll also have a Hawaii Stars Showcase featuring past champions, followed by Aura. Aura was the house-band at the Point After for many years and many of the members are reuniting for the event!

They are designing the Hawaii Convention Center to look like the Point After with the Bands playing in the middle of two dance floors. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the goal is to create that energy and fun that you use to have back in the 70’s.

Visit HawaiiStars.com for tickets and more information. $50 tickets and sponsor tables are available, call the Great Aloha Run at 808-528-7388.