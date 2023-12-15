“Hawaii Stars,” a cherished television program, has been a beacon of Aloha State talent for years, showcasing a diverse array of skills and heartfelt stories. Hosted by the dynamic duo, Kimo Kahoano and Carole Kai, the show has become a cultural touchstone, promoting Hawaiian arts, culture, and community spirit both locally and internationally.

Established in 1992, the Hawaii Stars brand has been synonymous with high-quality television production, and since 1997, “Hawaii Stars Presents” has delivered decades of Holiday TV Specials. These specials, including the Best of Hawaii Stars and the Weinberg Concert of Extraordinary Abilities, have celebrated island talents, becoming a tradition for viewers.

In an interview with Kelly Simek of Living808, Carole Kai Onouye, one of the hosts, shared insights into their latest project. The Hawaii Stars Christmas TV Special, presented with the generosity of New Hope Oahu, promises warmth and love, embodying the spirit of the holiday season. Kai Onouye expressed excitement about this year’s production, considering it one of their best.

The show, which premiered on Thanksgiving Day, features some of Hawaii’s finest talents, including Anuhea, BET, Keahiwai, Crossing Rain, Mark Yamanaka from Hilo, the iconic Melveen Leed, and the talented New Hope Ensemble. Viewers can catch the holiday magic on Saturday, December 16th, at 7 pm on KHON2, and for those looking to infuse their Christmas Day with island-style cheer, the show will air again at 6 pm on KHII. Carole hopes the Hawaii Stars Christmas show fills homes and hearts with joy this festive season.

Website: hawaiistars.com