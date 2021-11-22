Hawaii Stars Celebrates The Holidays With Upcoming Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local TV competition, Hawaii Stars is bringing the Holiday cheer this year with their annual Christmas Special to air on KHII and KHON2.

Hosted by both Kimo Kahuono and Carole Kai, Hawaii Stars is hosting their annual Christmas special featuring some of Hawaii’s most-respected musicians.

“We have been doing these specials since 1995, and every year has been better than the last. This year we are excited to have Kapena, Makaha Sons, Shawn Pimental, Kawika Kahiapo, St. Louis All Star Performers, Celine Carr and the talented singers and dancer of New Hope bring Christmas cheer,” says Carole Ka Onouye, Co-host of Hawaii Stars.

With more 20 years of Christmas specials, the team of Hawaii Stars feels there is nothing like bringing the Christmas joy, mixed with the Aloha spirit to its viewers.

“Working with local artists has and always been amazing. Each one of the local musicians we worked with over the years bring out the aloha spirit, which is projected in their music, and we definitely know our viewers feel that,” says Claire Nakamura Rochon, Associate Producer of Hawaii Stars.

Hawaii Stars Christmas Special airs Thursday, November 25 at at 8PM on KHII with rebroadcasts on Sunday November 28th, and throughout December.

Hawaii Stars: Christmas Special

Thursday, November 25 t at 8 pm on KHII

Sunday, November 28th at 7 pm on KHON2

Sunday, December 12 at 6pm on KHII

Sunday December 19 at 7 pm on KHON2

December 25 at 7 pm on KHON2