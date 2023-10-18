Honolulu (KHON2) – In the world of surfing, Mike Coots is a name that resonates not just for his incredible skills on the board but also for his extraordinary story of resilience and inspiration. Born and raised in Kauai, Hawaii, Coots’ journey through life has been nothing short of remarkable. His life took a dramatic turn, at the age of 18, when he fell victim to a shark attack while he was surfing off the coast of Kauai. The attack resulted in the loss of his right leg.

Many might have been discouraged, but Coots refused to let this life-altering event define him. Instead, he used it as a catalyst for his inspiring journey. Coots not only returned to the sport he loved, but he also became a passionate advocate for shark conservation and photography. Kelly Simek joined Mike on a shark dive to see him in action and share his inspiring story.

Mike just released his long-awaited photo book on sharks, entitled SHARK: Portraits. He shared, “I feel my life’s purpose is to showcase sharks in a new light, and these incredible creatures have captivated both heart and lens. This project has been a labor of love, born from a personal fascination after getting attacked with respect for these misunderstood creatures. My goal is to present a fresh photographic narrative on what it’s like being apex. From Great Whites to Great Hammerheads, every species holds its own unique story waiting to be told. This photo book is my heartfelt attempt to ignite a passion for shark conservation, raising awareness about their vital role in maintaining the delicate balance of our oceans. Not to mention they are an artist ultimate muse.”

SHARK: Portraits is a 240-page hardcover coffee-table book, filled with large images printed as fine art with immaculate detail.

You can find the info at sharksbymikecoots.com