“Wondering what questions you should ask before you hire a Real Estate Agent? Learn 8 things sellers wish they would have asked before they hired their Real Estate Agent on todays segment with Hal Wilkerson from Hawaii Property Advisors. We also discuss the current status of the ever changing Real Estate Market and what impact it has on todays buyers and sellers. Don’t forget to download the guide ‘8 Things Sellers wish they’d asked before they hired their Real Estate Agent: at https://www.HPAHomes.com/Agent\

