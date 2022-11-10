The last time Hal Wilkerson was here we had a viewer question for him on our Living808 Facebook page, and he was so nice that he went on and answered the viewers questions.

Well, Hal Wilkerson of Hawaii Property Advisors is back and joins John to give us an update on what’s going on in the real estate market.

With the year 2022 coming to an end soon, Wilkerson says the market is slowly coming back to normal, where before it was a “sellers” market.

Wilkerson has advice and tips for first time home buyers or those looking to invest in real estate. The owner is also an agent and walks us thru the reasons that now is a perfect time to buy a home.

Check out Hal’s buyers guide at HPAHomes.com/Buyers for more tips and advice.