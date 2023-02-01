Oahu’s January Real Estate Update is encouraging according to Hawaii Property Advisors Hal Wilkerson.

“Single family home averages are down a bit from 1-point-3 million to $1,299,000 with 26 days on the market. The Condo averages are very promising, down to $573,901 to about 20 days on the market.”

