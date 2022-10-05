Honolulu (KHON2) – Tickets are now on sale for Hawaii’s largest Sports Card, Trading Card and Pop Cultural Convention.

Hawaii’s residents are invited to join in the fun at the upcoming Hawaii PoP Con, January of 2023.

“There are actually dozens of huge trading card and sports centric events held all around the United States each year, New Jersey, Kansas City, California, you name it. Hawaii really has never had any card based conventions to these degrees or calibers, which is why we wanted to bring this same big city convention feel to the islands, with our unique twist,” says Reece Felix, Hawaii Pop Con.

According to Felix, Hawaii PoP Con is one out of many conventions around the world.

Felix says, “With this event, we want to do some things never seen in this space before, to make it as entertaining as possible for diehards in the hobby and people who have never even set foot in it. Like other events that are held in the mainland, Hawaii Pop Con will feature hundreds of vendors from all across the United States, who all bring the best cards and collectibles for attendees to pick up, as well as a number of brands from the industry who seek to entertain us at the show to get their name out.”

Hawaii PoP con is offering travel accommodations for those wanting to attend from out of state.

“We do a handful of conventions a year all throughout the United States, and none of them are a short drive away, so we understand that traveling and the associated costs will be the most scary things for people coming from thousands of miles away, which is why we have partnered with the Ala Moana Hotel to provide attendees and vendors alike with discounted room rates as well as with Hawaiian airlines to provide discounted airfare. For anybody coming from out of town who needs somewhere to stay, use code: THISISTHECODD at the Ala Moana Hotel and THISISTHECODD for Hawaiian Airlines to save some money,” says Felix.

To purchase tickets guests can do so via the official website.

Hawaii PoP Con:

www.hawaiipopcon.com