Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Pop Con 2023 will feature unique vendors, meet and greet and entertainment.

Hawaii Pop Con 2023 returns with vendors, booths and more for those looking to add to their collectibles or start collecting.

“We will have hundreds of vendors setup at booths all around the convention hall, and in between the booths, in each walkway and thoroughfare, there are throngs of people all with the same goal: to find cards that they are looking for and to see cool stuff! It’s an awesome thing to be a part of whether you’re the one hunting for that piece you’ve been wanting to put into your personal collection for ages,” says Reece Felix, Hawaii Pop Con.

Attendees will be able to attend the 2023 Hawaii Pop Con on January 7th and 8th at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Hawaii Pop Con

Website: www.hawaiipopcon.com

Social Media Handles:

@hawaiipopcon