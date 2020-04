You can take advantage of virtual visits to a doctor thanks to a new Telehealth program started by Adventist Health Castle in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Adventist Castle Health's virtual care program lets you see a specialist or other health care professional who is out of your area without having to travel to their office.

The virtual visits with Adventist Health Castle physicians through make appointments with a doctor easier with smart phone or computer access via FaceTime, Skype, Microsoft Screen, Zoom or similar video conferencing technology