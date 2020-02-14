Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run Sports Health & Fitness Expo Self Defense Seminar with UFC Gym

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run Sports Health & Fitness Expo will bring the best of fitness together under one roof ahead of the popular President’s Day tradition.

One of the attractions will be a self defense seminar with UFC Gym.

With all that is going in today’s world, violent crimes like muggings, theft and even broad day purse snatchings, there has been a growing interest in learning to protect and know what to do when you or your family is in real danger.

UFC Gym will host a Self Defense Seminar at this year’s Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run Sports Health & Fitness Expo on Saturday, February 15th at 11:30 am.

Great Aloha Run Founder Carole Kai joined a demo on Living808 to show techniques on how to defend yourself.

The goal of the seminar is so participants can “Learn to be safe and to protect themselves, boost self-confidence and improve physical and mental strength.”

Websites: https://www.ufcgym.com//