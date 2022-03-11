Honolulu (KHON2) – Students looking to apply for financial aid using the FAFSA application can take advantage of Hawaii P-20’s workshops.

Hawaii P-20 is now offering FAFSA completion workshops for college students needing financial aid.

“The first step in the financial aid process is to complete the FAFSA – the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Completing this first step, makes you eligible for funding through Federal government, it also makes you eligible for funding from the State of Hawaii, and many private scholarship foundations, corporations, and individuals use the FAFSA to assess student need – making you eligible for private sources of scholarship monies available for students to pay for college. Schools will also use the FAFSA to award institutional aid. Ideally, students will access all of these sources of funding to help pay for college and defray the rising costs of higher education,” says Gus Cobb-Adams, College Application & Transition Specialist.

According to Cobb-Adams, each year the Federal government allocates $120 billion dollars in financial aid grants, loans, and student work-study funds. A financial-aid opportunity Cobb-Adams feels high school seniors should take advantage of.

Cobb-Adams says, “Every Senior High School student, Class of 2022, should complete the FAFSA because it makes you eligible for funds to pay for college. The FAFSA is about Options – it opens up opportunities and gives you lots of information to make an informed decision about college. Whether you are considering a full-time job, just taking a couple of classes, or entering the military, every Senior High School student should be completing the FAFSA to give yourself options on what to do about life after high school. If you are a parent, already a college student, or an adult learner thinking about coming back to college, the FAFSA is for you too, to give yourself options on costs, scholarships, and loans. We are firm believers that families should not have to sell their house to pay for a college education.”

Cobb-Adams suggests that those looking for assistance when filling out the FAFSA applications should take advantage of their completion workshops.

“This is a state-wide resource for financial aid and you do not need to be attending a University of Hawaii campus to ask your questions about paying for college. Additionally, we want to direct students and parents to their high school counselors for opportunities and support in the financial aid process that we do not have access to in high school specific scholarships to pay for college,” says Cobb-Adams.

Those wanting to learn more about the completion workshops or have general FAFSA questions can do so via their official website and email.

College is Within Reach Hawaii:

www.collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com

FAFSA Email:

Fafsa@hawaii.edu.com