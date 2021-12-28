Hawaii Nissan Dealers Debuts 2022 Nissan Frontier

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Nissan Dealers are adding the Nissan Frontier to its 2022 fleet for Hawaii residents.

Popular among drivers worldwide, the Nissan Frontier is reinventing itself with all new safety and up-to-date features.

“The Frontier has an unmatched heritage of innovation, quality and durability. While maintaining its “right sized” stature, best-in-class 310 horsepower and exhilarating capability, Frontier adds an all-new rugged exterior, a modern, utility-centric interior and five class-exclusive safety and technology features. The Nissan Frontier is an authentic midsize truck with a dynamic personality and drivability unlike any other in the segment, and it’s a truck our customers will be proud to have in their driveways,” says Derek Kam, Hawaii Nissan Dealer representative.

According to Kam, the 2022 Nissan Frontier is the perfect truck for Hawaii residents that enjoy outdoor activities.

Kam says, “The Frontier’s rugged exterior is inspired by the original Nissan Hardbody and modern, practical interior sets the new standard in midsize pickups – making life easier, more fun and adventure ready. The Frontier PRO-4X is boldly capable off-road and includes Bilstein off-road shock absorbers and suspension tuning along with three skid plates underneath the vehicle to protect undercarriage vitals (front end, transfer case, and fuel tank) and one aluminum skid plate (front) while some competitors offer one. Features like Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control (4WD only) and an electronic locking differential (PRO-4X) are also available on select trim levels.”

In addition to its outdoor-friendly features the 2022 Nissan Frontier provides state-of-the-art and up-to-date safety features.

“The 2022 Frontier offers Standard Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and available Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of purposeful driver-assistance and safety technology that includes High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (Available – Tech Package) and class-exclusive rear automated emergency braking, bring confidence when tackling any terrain. There is also available blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control. In addition, the following features are available, depending on grade and package level: Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Rear Door Alert, Intelligent Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition and Rear sonar,” says Kam.

Those looking to learn more about the 2022 Nissan Frontier are encouraged to check out Nissan’s official website and visit your local Nissan dealership.

NISSAN:

www.nissanusa.com